Major rail delays as broken down train blocks mainline to London

PUBLISHED: 12:05 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 19 November 2019

Trains are being delayed and cancelled travelling from Norwich and Ipswich to London Liverpool Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A broken down train on the mainline to London has left rail services heading to London Liverpool Street at a standstill in Ipswich.

Trains travelling towards the capital from Norwich and Ipswich are currently being delayed or cancelled while a team from rail firm Greater Anglia attends to the broken down carriage.

It is not yet clear when a normal service will be resumed.

In a statement on the Greater Anglia website, the company said: "Due to a fault on the 10am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, it has been standing at Manningtree for 30minutes, blocking our mainline towards Colchester.

"Our fleet team and the driver are currently trying to rectify the fault and this message will be updated as soon as we have more information."

So far two trains have been cancelled - the 11.30am Norwich to London service and the 2pm London to Norwich service.

More than a dozen other services are running up to 20minutes late.

Greater Anglia are directing customers to their Delay Repay 15 scheme if they have been delayed for more than 15minutes.

