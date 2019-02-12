Sunshine and Showers

Delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:41 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 04 March 2019

A vehicle has hit a railway bridge on the line between Ipswich and Peterborough Picture: ARCHANT

A vehicle has hit a railway bridge on the line between Ipswich and Peterborough Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Passengers are experiencing disruption on the line between Ipswich and Peterborough due to a vehicle striking a railway bridge.

The 1.58pm train from Ipswich to Peterborough is running 10 minutes late due to an earlier incident at Claydon.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman confirmed a lorry struck a railway bridge earlier this morning, which has caused the 1.58pm service to be delayed at Manea.

Further details can be found on the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck website.

