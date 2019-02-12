Delays after lorry strikes railway bridge
PUBLISHED: 15:41 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 04 March 2019
Passengers are experiencing disruption on the line between Ipswich and Peterborough due to a vehicle striking a railway bridge.
The 1.58pm train from Ipswich to Peterborough is running 10 minutes late due to an earlier incident at Claydon.
A Greater Anglia spokeswoman confirmed a lorry struck a railway bridge earlier this morning, which has caused the 1.58pm service to be delayed at Manea.
