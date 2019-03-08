Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk police are currently at the scene of an incident near Ipswich railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drivers are being diverted away from the area following an incident near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT Drivers are being diverted away from the area following an incident near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Armed officers and dog units have swooped on Burrell Road close to its junction with Willoughby Road, but detectives are yet to reveal what is happening.

Six police cars are currently parked up at the scene.

Police are at the scene of an incident near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT Police are at the scene of an incident near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Witnesses say a second floor window has been smashed at a house in Burrell Road.

The road is currently blocked by police cars and according to those nearby no-one is being allowed to enter Willoughby Road.

Traffic is heavy nearby and drivers are being diverted away from the area.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary and British Transport Police are at the scene dealing with the incident.

Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more details from the emergency services.

We have approached Suffolk police for further comment on this incident.