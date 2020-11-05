E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Train services in and out of Ipswich cancelled over wire problems

PUBLISHED: 07:53 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 05 November 2020

Trains calling at Ipswich are facing delay or cancellation due to overhead wire problems Picture: PAUL GEATER

Trains calling at Ipswich are facing delay or cancellation due to overhead wire problems Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Train services heading in and out of Ipswich are facing cancellation due to overhead wire problems.

Services running through the station are subject to cancellation or delay due to the problem, which was first reported before 7am today. Currently, six services have been cancelled – including trains between Stowmarket and London, Ipswich and Cambridge and Ipswich and Felixstowe.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said Network Rail are aware of the problem and engineers are en-route to repair the fault.

The spokesman added an update is due within the next hour.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” they said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Harvester closes restaurant in Ipswich permanently ahead of lockdown

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man and schoolgirl exchanged intimate videos, court told

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Harvester closes restaurant in Ipswich permanently ahead of lockdown

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man and schoolgirl exchanged intimate videos, court told

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jobs blow to Sainsbury’s staff as retailer axes meat, fish and deli counters

Sainsbury's has announced major job cuts Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE

‘It must go on’ - Ipswich man raises thousands for Poppy Appeal

Alan Leech has run the poppy appeal stand at Stoke Park Asda in Ipswich for years after he and his family lived through World War Two. Picture: ASDA/ALAN LEECH

The boys of 1980-81: ‘There was no time to recover properly’ – Burley on UEFA Cup trip to Prague, 40 years on

George Burley pictured during the early 1980s. He was part of the Town defence that stood firm away at Bohemians Prague to secure a 3-2 aggregate win in the UEFA Cup, 40 years ago to the day

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN