Train services in and out of Ipswich cancelled over wire problems

Trains calling at Ipswich are facing delay or cancellation due to overhead wire problems Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Train services heading in and out of Ipswich are facing cancellation due to overhead wire problems.

Services running through the station are subject to cancellation or delay due to the problem, which was first reported before 7am today. Currently, six services have been cancelled – including trains between Stowmarket and London, Ipswich and Cambridge and Ipswich and Felixstowe.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said Network Rail are aware of the problem and engineers are en-route to repair the fault.

The spokesman added an update is due within the next hour.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” they said.