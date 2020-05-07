E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich model festival cancelled by lockdown – but should return in 2021

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 May 2020

The Ipswich Model Engineering Society was one of the planned venues for the festival. Picture: IPSWICH MODEL ENGINEERING SOCIETY

The Ipswich Model Engineering Society was one of the planned venues for the festival. Picture: IPSWICH MODEL ENGINEERING SOCIETY

Another major event in Ipswich has fallen victim to the coronavirus crisis – the annual Ipswich Transport and Model Festival has been cancelled for 2020.

The event takes place at a number of venues across the town, including Ipswich Transport Museum in Cobham Road, the Ipswich Model Railway Association headquarters in Norfolk Road and the Ipswich Model Engineering Society site at Foxhall Road. It gives people the chance to see these groups in action and find out more about modelling.

The festival has been running for several years and attracts many people travelling to the sites and had been due to take place on June 20. But because of the lockdown – and the fact that some of the venues have restricted space, even if some rules are relaxed – it has been decided to cancel it this year.

However the groups that come together to organise it hope to return in 2021 with a major celebration of all forms of transport and models.

