Ipswich Transport Museum reopens for first time since lockdown

Published: 2:45 PM May 24, 2021

As well as buses and trams, there is a collection of emergency vehicles at the Ipswich Transport Museum. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich Transport Museum attracted a steady flow of visitors at its first open day of the year on Sunday - as visitors took the chance to get up close and personal with the exhibits.

When it opened last September for a few weeks after the coronavirus lockdowns, visitors were not allowed to get on to the exhibits because of fear of not being able to observe social distancing.

Being able to sit on the seats of the old trolleys, trams and buses has always been one of the highlights of a visit to the museum in Cobham Road - and this year people are able to get on board once again.

Visitors were once again able to get on board the historic buses and trams at the Ipswich Transport Museum. - Credit: Paul Geater

There are still arrows showing people the route around the museum while observing social distancing, but overall it does feel like it did before the pandemic.

A spokesman for the museum said staff and volunteers were delighted to see the public back and were looking for a full programme of open days from now until the autumn.