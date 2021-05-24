News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Transport Museum reopens for first time since lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 2:45 PM May 24, 2021   
Emergency services at ITM

As well as buses and trams, there is a collection of emergency vehicles at the Ipswich Transport Museum. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich Transport Museum attracted a steady flow of visitors at its first open day of the year on Sunday - as visitors took the chance to get up close and personal with the exhibits.

When it opened last September for a few weeks after the coronavirus lockdowns, visitors were not allowed to get on to the exhibits because of fear of not being able to observe social distancing.

Being able to sit on the seats of the old trolleys, trams and buses has always been one of the highlights of a visit to the museum in Cobham Road - and this year people are able to get on board once again.

Tram and buses at ITM

Visitors were once again able to get on board the historic buses and trams at the Ipswich Transport Museum. - Credit: Paul Geater

There are still arrows showing people the route around the museum while observing social distancing, but overall it does feel like it did before the pandemic.

A spokesman for the museum said staff and volunteers were delighted to see the public back and were looking for a full programme of open days from now until the autumn.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Six new independent businesses are opening in St Peter's Street in Ipswich

Streets ahead! Six new businesses open in Ipswich town-centre road

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Enjoying a drink with friends at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

Gallery

Did you enjoy evenings at The Cricketers in 2002?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus