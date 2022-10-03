Plans to fix Ipswich traffic problems to be unveiled this week

Plans to ease congestion in Ipswich will be unveiled later this week. Pictured: Large amounts of traffic on Wherstead Road due to major disruption on the A14. - Credit: Archant

A group of MPs and councillors will publish their recommendations for fixing the frequent gridlock around Ipswich later this week.

The Ipswich Transport Taskforce will set out its proposed strategy to ease congestion around the county town in the coming days. The plans will then go out for public consultation.

The taskforce was set up in 2020 after the idea of a northern bypass was dropped.

It is chaired by MPs Tom Hunt and Dr Dan Poulter and contains representatives from councils around Suffolk.

Dr Poulter said: "The taskforce has been able to work with National Highways to prioritise addressing some of the issues on the Orwell Bridge – including the problem of the bridge closing in high wind.

"That's a success that has been delivered already through the taskforce.

"But a number of other issues have also been considered – for instance how we can decongest the town, encourage people out of their cars and onto bikes and walking more, and other ways of improving traffic flow in and around Ipswich.

"This week – all being well – we'll be publishing the work we've done and the priorities for the town going forward.

"We've deliberately taken the decision not to pass a running commentary on the work that was going on because we wanted to put something together and then actually go out to public consultation."

Despite the changes already brought about by the taskforce, the impact of the A14 closing is still regularly being felt.

Last week the Orwell Bridge closed due to a police incident, which caused delays of up to five miles for drivers on the A14 as well as severe delays in the town centre.

Sophie Alexander-Parker, chief executive of Ipswich Central, said: "The closure of the Orwell Bridge has a direct negative impact on the town centre.

"This includes decreased footfall, as people cannot physically get into the town centre due to traffic, meaning less money being spent in our town.

"It also heavily impacts businesses who are reliant on stock deliveries which are inevitably delayed, and staff unable to get into work.

"The Orwell Bridge closures would not be as detrimental if the infrastructure within the town was more robust, for example, the gyratory which is not fit for purpose at the best of times, completely comes to a standstill.

"We need to find an alternative solution to keep our town moving, even when the Orwell Bridge is open."

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP and co-chairman of the taskforce, said: "Clearly, the levels of traffic are very much now back to where they were before the pandemic, and I like everybody else, am often stuck in traffic.

"I have always been supportive of the northern bypass, ahead of the last election I was, but the neighbouring local authorities and planning authorities have to agree on it to go ahead."

Potential routes for the new Northern Route around Ipswich. The inner route was viewed as the best value option Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

Mr Hunt said that Sizewell C and Freeport East could increase the number of vehicles on the road.

"My job is ultimately to campaign for what I think is in the best interest of the town, and looking at it from the perspective of Ipswich, the town would benefit from having a northern bypass," he said.

"I've never stopped believing in the northern bypass – I think it would be really good for the town – but everyone needs to agree to it, and it was always going to be hard to get the local authorities to agree to it."

Mr Hunt also said "badly sequenced roadworks" had exacerbated the problems.

"Obviously roadworks need to take place," he said. "But they could be timed to start in the most appropriate way in order to minimise disruption and do them quickly."

He added that more people travel by foot or bikes could help ease the problem.

He said: "That is when we look at things like a potential pedestrian bridge across the waterfront linking the east and the west."

What do readers think should be done?

We asked readers on social media what they thought should be done about traffic around Ipswich. Here are some of their thoughts.

Wendy Edmunds from Rushmere said: "Public transport can not function in Ipswich along with everyone else when the A14 or Orwell Bridge is shut for whatever reason.

"It always takes Ipswich an hour plus to return to normality after the A14 reopens.

"Yes, a bypass would impact on the countryside and yes the public transport system needs support, but the impact is enormous to air quality in Ipswich and is not good for the environment, but more importantly people's health."

Peter Herd called for a "Northern bypass third time lucky".

He continued: "Those on the northern side of Ipswich will not be happy, but something has to be done."

Danial Taylor said: "Ipswich needs something. The town becomes a massive bottleneck when something happens to or on the Orwell Bridge.

"Trouble is, whatever happens, not everyone will be happy."

Rebecca Ely, said: "I'm not sure about having a bypass, but what happened about the upper Orwell crossing?

"That would surely ease much of the east and west traffic that currently has to funnel through Key Street and Star Lane."