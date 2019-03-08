Partly Cloudy

Ipswich travellers move to Sherrington Road Park

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 June 2019

The travellers spotted near Whitton Sports Centre are now living in Sherrington Road Park, says Ipswich Borough Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A group of travellers who had occupied land near Whitton Sports Centre have now moved to a nearby park, the council has said.

The large group, which appeared by the sports centre earlier this month, were spotted at the park on Sherrington Road on Monday, June 10.

Their group included caravans and transit vans, although the size of the current grouping is not currently known.

The park is not to be confused with Broomhill Park, an area of woodland that includes the lido, directly opposite.

A spokesman for the council assured the public they will push to see the group evicted from the land.

The spokesman said: "The travellers from Whitton Spots Centre have left there and now set up site at the park in Sherrington Road.

"We are aware of the group and will continue to push for legal action to secure their eviction."

Ipswich travellers move to Sherrington Road Park

