Travellers move on from Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich

Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Travellers have moved on from Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich.

Several caravans were first spotted at the park between Shakespeare Road and Old Norwich Road on Saturday, July 2.

According to Ipswich Borough Council, the travellers arrived there at about 11pm the night before.

At the time, a spokesman for the council said: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the Travellers at Whitton Recreation Ground and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can".

After two weeks, the travellers have now moved on.

In an update from the council, they were found to have left the park by Monday morning.

This incident came after about 20 caravans moved onto Christchurch Park, near Ipswich town centre, in mid-June.

Further reports were made to the council in May of travellers at Whitton sports centre and Chantry Park.