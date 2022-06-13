Travellers move on from Ipswich sports centre car park

The travellers, which pitched up in a sports centre car park have moved on - Credit: ARCHANT

A group of travellers who pitched up at an Ipswich sports centre car park have moved on.

Three caravans were spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, last Friday.

The caravans were parked along the car park spaces and were not blocking any entrances or exits.

It is not known when the travellers arrived at the car park.

In a statement on Friday a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said the authority was doing everything it could do to "regain possession" of the land.

However, the spokesman confirmed on Monday that the travellers have since moved on.

It comes after around 10 caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month.