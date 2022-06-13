News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Travellers move on from Ipswich sports centre car park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:48 PM June 13, 2022
Travellers in Whitton sports centre PICTURE: ARCHANT

The travellers, which pitched up in a sports centre car park have moved on - Credit: ARCHANT

A group of travellers who pitched up at an Ipswich sports centre car park have moved on.

Three caravans were spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, last Friday.

The caravans were parked along the car park spaces and were not blocking any entrances or exits. 

Travellers in Whitton sports centre PICTURE: ARCHANT

The travellers pitched up on Friday - Credit: ARCHANT

It is not known when the travellers arrived at the car park. 

In a statement on Friday a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said the authority was doing everything it could do to "regain possession" of the land.

However, the spokesman confirmed on Monday that the travellers have since moved on. 

Travellers in Whitton sports centre PICTURE: ARCHANT

The council has confirmed that the travellers have moved on - Credit: ARCHANT

It comes after around 10 caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in an Ipswich car park

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at Ipswich sports centre car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich railway station this morning - many commuters have decided to travel via Cambridge instead P

Suffolk Live News

Person dies after being hit by train near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Person hit by train between Ipswich and Colchester

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Pc James Moughton

Suffolk Constabulary

Two Suffolk police officers nominated for national bravery award

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon