Travellers pitch up in one of Ipswich's busiest parks

A number of travellers have pitched up at Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

A number of travellers have pitched up at one of Ipswich's biggest parks.

Around eight caravans were spotted in Chantry Park this afternoon.

Eleven caravans were seen in the park last week.

There are around eight caravans pitched up at the park - Credit: Archant

It is not known when the travellers arrived in the park.

The caravans have been seen at the play area in Chantry Park.

Ipswich Borough Council has been approached for a comment.

It comes after a number of travellers also pitched up at the park in May.