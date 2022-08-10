News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Travellers pitch up in one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:01 PM August 10, 2022
A number of travellers have pitched up at Chantry Park

A number of travellers have pitched up at Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

A number of travellers have pitched up at one of Ipswich's biggest parks. 

Around eight caravans were spotted in Chantry Park this afternoon.

Eleven caravans were seen in the park last week

There are around eight caravans pitched up at the park

There are around eight caravans pitched up at the park - Credit: Archant

It is not known when the travellers arrived in the park. 

The caravans have been seen at the play area in Chantry Park.

Ipswich Borough Council has been approached for a comment. 

It comes after a number of travellers also pitched up at the park in May

Suffolk Live News
Chantry News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man was attacked with a machete at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Innes Family Butchers in Hadleigh has announced it is closing down

Popular family-run butchers announces closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Isaac Turay from Ipswich

Tributes paid to Ipswich man who could 'make magic happen'

Abygail Fossett

person