News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:14 AM June 15, 2022
Updated: 9:49 AM June 15, 2022
A number of caravans have been spotted in Christchurch Park

A number of caravans have been spotted in Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

Travellers have pitched up at one of Ipswich busiest parks. 

Around 20 caravans have been spotted in Christchurch Park, near the town centre. 

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it are doing everything it could to "regain possession" of land at Christchurch Park. 

The travellers arrived at about 4am this morning

The travellers arrived at about 4am this morning - Credit: Archant

He added: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the Travellers in Christchurch Park and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

It is understood that the travellers arrived at the park at about 4am today (June 15).

The caravans are pitched up at the northern end of the park. 

The caravans are in Christchurch Park near the town centre

The caravans are in Christchurch Park near the town centre - Credit: Archant

It comes after a number of caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month. 

Three caravans were also spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council last week. 

Christchurch Park
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A gang of fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk were chased by officers in a long pursuit

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Police arrest fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There is less than one week until the Big Hoot hits Ipswich.

Cornhill

EXCLUSIVE - first look at Ipswich's Big Hoot art trail map

Abygail Fossett

person