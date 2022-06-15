Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Updated

A number of caravans have been spotted in Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

Travellers have pitched up at one of Ipswich busiest parks.

Around 20 caravans have been spotted in Christchurch Park, near the town centre.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it are doing everything it could to "regain possession" of land at Christchurch Park.

The travellers arrived at about 4am this morning - Credit: Archant

He added: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the Travellers in Christchurch Park and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

It is understood that the travellers arrived at the park at about 4am today (June 15).

The caravans are pitched up at the northern end of the park.

The caravans are in Christchurch Park near the town centre - Credit: Archant

It comes after a number of caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month.

Three caravans were also spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council last week.