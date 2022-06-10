Travellers pitch up at Ipswich sports centre car park

Travellers have pitched up in an Ipswich car park - Credit: Archant

Travellers have pitched up in an Ipswich sports centre car park.

Three caravans have been spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council.

The caravans are parked along the car park spaces and are not blocking any entrances or exits.

It is not known when the travellers arrived at the car park.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said the council is doing everything it could do to "regain possession" of their land.

He added: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the Travellers at Whitton Sports Centre car-park and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

It comes after around 10 caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month.