Travellers remain at Christchurch Park

A number of travellers are still camped on Ipswich's prestigious showpiece park this morning.

Around 20 caravans remain at Christchurch Park, near the town centre.

Police say officers are regularly visiting the "unauthorised encampment" and liaising with the authorities.

The travellers were first spotted in the park yesterday morning (June 15).

An Ipswich councillor has said the council is acting quickly to remove the travellers.

Oliver Holmes, councillor for the St Margaret's Ward, which covers Christchurch Park said : "I have been in touch with the council and they are putting in place their protocol for these types of issues.

"Officers are dealing with the incident very quickly and it hopefully the travellers will move on very shortly.

"As far as St Margaret's residents are concerned, this is not an appropriate place for travellers."

It is understood that the caravans arrived at the park at about 4am yesterday.

The caravans are pitched up at the Westerfield Road end of the park.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it is doing everything it could to "regain possession" of land at Christchurch Park.

He added: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the travellers in Christchurch Park and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

A Suffolk police spokesman added: “Police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Christchurch Park in Ipswich overnight.

"We have been in regular attendance and will maintain engagement over the coming days, whilst working with partners to address concerns.”

It comes after a number of caravans pitched up at Chantry Park last month.

Three caravans were also spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council last week, and there was a further group camping at the Martlesham park and ride site at the weekend.