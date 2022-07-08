News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Travellers remain at Ipswich park a week after arrival

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:27 AM July 8, 2022
Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich

The travellers arrived at Ipswich's Whitton Recreation Ground last Friday - Credit: Contributed

Travellers remain pitched up at a park in north-west Ipswich a week after their arrival.

Caravans parked up at Whitton Recreation Ground, between Shakespeare Road and Old Norwich Road, at 11pm on Friday, July 1.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said on Friday: "The council continues to take all necessary steps to regain possession of Whitton Recreation Ground."

The travellers' arrival comes after about 20 caravans moved onto Christchurch Park, near Ipswich town centre, in mid-June.

Further reports were made to the council last month of travellers at Whitton sports centre, as well as in Chantry Park in May.

