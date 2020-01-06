What forgotten items were found in Travelodge rooms in Suffolk?

A cockatoo named Boris and a sausage dog named Rudolph were among the things left in Ipswich Travelodge rooms Picutre: GREGG BROWN Archant

A father's ashes, an exotic bird and a dachshund were just some of the items found left in Travelodge Rooms in Suffolk last year.

From designer accessories to dogs, the hotel chain's 34 branches across Suffolk and Essex are among those to provide an unusual treasure trove for unsuspecting staff.

The budget hotel brand, which operates 571 hotels nationwide, said it had seen a rise in the number of animals left in their rooms, with Suffolk proving no exception.

In Ipswich, a white-crested cockatoo called Boris and a sausage dog called Rudolph were among the forgotten furry friends.

Meanwhile in nearby Stowmarket, disaster was quickly averted after a man left an urn containing his father's ashes in his hotel room.

Thankfully, he realised his mistake shortly after leaving the car park and returned to collect it.

Other items found in the chain's four Ipswich hotels include a valuable Philip Treacy designer hat, a Louis Vuitton phone case and a Mulberry purse.

A cuckoo clock and a robot hoover were also among the more unusual finds.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: "With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

"As we have more business customers staying in our hotels than ever before, we are seeing a continuous rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it's basically due to us all being time-poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."

Further afield, other finds in the UK include a Torquay branch manager discovering a best man at a wedding had overslept and been left behind.

The quick-thinking manager organised a sea tractor to transport the groom's brother to the wedding in less than an hour - luckily making it in time for the big day.

And in Stratford Upon Avon, a pair of alpacas called Ant & Dec were a surprise find.

Any items left unclaimed after three months were donated to British Heart Foundation charity shops.

10 items found in Ipswich:

A white crested cockatoo called Boris

A Philip Treacy hat

A sausage dog called Rudolph

A Mont Blanc pen

A Louis Vuitton phone case

A Mulberry purse

L plate bunting

A chess set

A cuckoo clock

A robot hoover