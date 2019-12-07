E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Is Trespass staying in Ipswich town centre?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 December 2019

Trespass in Ipswich was due to close on December 6 Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The Ipswich branch of outdoor clothing store Trespass may be set to stay in the town centre - just a over a month after the date of its closure was revealed.

Trespass announced last month the branch in Westgate Street was to close on December 6 and started advertising for a closing down sale.

However, it is now believed that the store will not close after all, with staff members claiming the company had renegotiated an extension on its lease.

The news will come as something of a reprieve to shoppers in Ipswich following the recent relocation of Argos in Carr Street and the impending closure of Mothercare in Copdock.

Trespass have been contacted for comment.

