Scottish bus passenger in court for insulting fellow countryman's nationality

PUBLISHED: 15:33 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 28 August 2019

Clarke-Warren was kicked off the bus in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: SIMON PARKER

A Scotsman who made abusive remarks about a fellow countryman's nationality has been fined by the courts.

John Clarke-Warren, 64, of Croft Street, Ipswich, admitted using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour on board the first number 77 bus to Felixstowe last September.

Magistrates heard how an intoxicated Clarke-Warren became abusive towards the 'buddy driver', who was teaching the route to another driver, after being asked to hasten his search for change to pay for a ticket in Trimley.

Prosecutor David Bryant called Clarke-Warren's choice of adjectives ironic, given their shared heritage.

Clarke-Warren was left in a drunken heap in Felixstowe after being kicked off and swinging a misplaced punch at the victim.

He told magistrates: "It's fair to say, I can't remember much of what happened", before insisting he had since stopped drinking.

He was fined £75.

