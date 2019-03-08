Scottish bus passenger in court for insulting fellow countryman's nationality
PUBLISHED: 15:33 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 28 August 2019
A Scotsman who made abusive remarks about a fellow countryman's nationality has been fined by the courts.
John Clarke-Warren, 64, of Croft Street, Ipswich, admitted using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour on board the first number 77 bus to Felixstowe last September.
Magistrates heard how an intoxicated Clarke-Warren became abusive towards the 'buddy driver', who was teaching the route to another driver, after being asked to hasten his search for change to pay for a ticket in Trimley.
You may also want to watch:
Prosecutor David Bryant called Clarke-Warren's choice of adjectives ironic, given their shared heritage.
Clarke-Warren was left in a drunken heap in Felixstowe after being kicked off and swinging a misplaced punch at the victim.
He told magistrates: "It's fair to say, I can't remember much of what happened", before insisting he had since stopped drinking.
He was fined £75.