Inflatable 5k coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:47 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 01 September 2019

spaces are still available for the September 7 race at Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: UK RUNNING EVENTS

Get bored running? The biggest inflatable race in the UK is coming back to Ipswich's Trinity Park.

the Inflatable 5k - a rough-and-tumble run across 15 inflatable obstacles - is coming to Ipswich Picture: UK RUNNING EVENTSthe Inflatable 5k - a rough-and-tumble run across 15 inflatable obstacles - is coming to Ipswich Picture: UK RUNNING EVENTS

On September 7, Trinity Park will be filled with gigantic inflatable obstacles for a 5k race.

The 15 huge obstacles will be dotted about the ground ahead of hundreds of runners descending on the Suffolk show ground.

Every finisher will pick up a medal and a t-shirt for their efforts.

There is also special recognition and silverware for runners that sign up for the 10k or 15k routes, ramping up the challenge and adding one or two laps onto the course.

Six new obstacles make an appearance in 2019, with a bigger and bouncier finale against 'The Boss' - a gauntlet of inflatable pillars, spikes and hurdles to challenge the most nimble of runners.

Event organisers issue a warning ahead of the race, saying: "Many participants may feel a great deal of excitement and even in some cases laughter."

