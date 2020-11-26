E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich trio fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday

PUBLISHED: 06:56 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 26 November 2020

Three people from Ipswich have been fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday to France during lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Three people from Ipswich have been fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday to France during lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman and two men from Ipswich have been hit with fines after trying to cross the Channel at Kent to go on holiday despite the UK lockdown.

They are among more than 40 would-be holidaymakers who have been fined after making repeated attempts to cross the Channel since the weekend.

Kent Police said that many admitted they were going on holiday and tried to get to France, even after being stopped by officers.

The lockdown rules state that if you live in England, you must stay at home and avoid travel in the UK or overseas, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: “It is very worrying that despite the well-publicised national restrictions and advice, some people still aren’t getting the message.

You may also want to watch:

“Unless you have to travel for work or have a legitimate reason to be arriving at the Port of Dover or the Channel Tunnel, our officers will turn you away.”

Two men and two women from Barnsley, a man from Preston, a man from Welling and several people from London, Coventry and Essex, were also among those fined, police confirmed.

Ms Nix added: “Covid-19 remains a deadly threat, one which simply cannot be ignored by those who feel now is the time to hold parties or go on holiday to visit their families in other parts of the world.

“We all need to play our part and make sacrifices to keep everyone safe and to support the NHS at this extremely challenging time. The government has been clear about the restrictions and we will continue to enforce them whenever we have to.”

Earlier this month, five people travelling from Suffolk to Norwich were handed lockdown fines for breaching the rules.

MORE: Five people travelling from Suffolk to Norwich handed lockdown fine

The fines ranged between £100 and £200 per person, with the other notices given to someone who refused to wear a face covering, and the other four to people who had visited others houses in breach of the rules.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich trio fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday

Three people from Ipswich have been fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday to France during lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

17 coronavirus vaccination centres to be set up in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich Borough Council have agreed to the use of Gainsborough Sports Centre as the first site to administer Covid vaccines in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Government decision halts public loans to fund controversial council investment firm acquisitions

M&S in Brentwood, DW Fitness in Lincoln and Omron in Milton Keynes are among CIFCO's investments to date. Picture GOOGLE MAPS

The boys of 1980-81: ‘Sir Bobby took up the wager’ – Mills recalls a big win over Widzew Lodz

John Wark celebrates scoring one of his three goals during Town's 5-0 win over Polish side Widzew Lodz in the UEFA Cup, exactly 40 years ago.

New council houses are good news – but why doesn’t everybody see that?

The new homes on the former Tooks site in Ipswich will be ready by Christmas. Picture: Sonya Duncan