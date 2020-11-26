Ipswich trio fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday

A woman and two men from Ipswich have been hit with fines after trying to cross the Channel at Kent to go on holiday despite the UK lockdown.

They are among more than 40 would-be holidaymakers who have been fined after making repeated attempts to cross the Channel since the weekend.

Kent Police said that many admitted they were going on holiday and tried to get to France, even after being stopped by officers.

The lockdown rules state that if you live in England, you must stay at home and avoid travel in the UK or overseas, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: “It is very worrying that despite the well-publicised national restrictions and advice, some people still aren’t getting the message.

“Unless you have to travel for work or have a legitimate reason to be arriving at the Port of Dover or the Channel Tunnel, our officers will turn you away.”

Two men and two women from Barnsley, a man from Preston, a man from Welling and several people from London, Coventry and Essex, were also among those fined, police confirmed.

Ms Nix added: “Covid-19 remains a deadly threat, one which simply cannot be ignored by those who feel now is the time to hold parties or go on holiday to visit their families in other parts of the world.

“We all need to play our part and make sacrifices to keep everyone safe and to support the NHS at this extremely challenging time. The government has been clear about the restrictions and we will continue to enforce them whenever we have to.”

Earlier this month, five people travelling from Suffolk to Norwich were handed lockdown fines for breaching the rules.

The fines ranged between £100 and £200 per person, with the other notices given to someone who refused to wear a face covering, and the other four to people who had visited others houses in breach of the rules.