Trio walk from Cambridge to Ipswich without stopping and raise £7,000

Three men from Ipswich started walking at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium at 8pm on Friday – and didn’t stop until they arrived at Portman Road the next day.

Carl Chatfield, Daniel McClure and Duane Leamey walked through the night to raise money for charities close to their hearts: St Elizabeth Hospice, Combat2Coffee and Emmaus Suffolk.

The three were cheered as they crossed the finishing line outside Ipswich Town's ground. They were, Carl said, relieved to arrive but sore and exhausted from 18 hours on the go.

“We’ve raised well over £7,000 now,” said Carl shortly after arriving. “We got carried over the finishing line by the cadets, and we’ve had loads of family and friends here.

“Someone had arranged the bagpipes at London Road Bridge to play us in.”

The three then sat down to watch the Blue play Cambridge United, with tickets gifted to them by Ipswich Town.

Carl, Duane and Dan set themselves this challenge as something to focus on, and a way of helping those in the dark places that they themselves had experienced.

“Carl first asked me to get involved to keep me occupied,” said Duane. “I’d not long come out of rehab for drinking. I came out on December 22.

“Emmaus is the charity I picked, because I had my difficulties through my drinking period. There’s such a stigma with people being homeless, and I felt like they needed a little bit of help.”

All three have been overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received.

“When Carl first said about raising three grand, I thought we were asking a bit too much,” admits Dan.

“We’ve had lot of praise from the charities, and there are talks now about what they’re going to spend the money on.

“For myself, and I know for Carl and Duane, it makes us feel better about ourselves, knowing you’re doing something good for someone else.”

Duane said he is proud that he and his friends kept going throughout the night.

“I suppose it’s a bit like recovery. You've just got to keep going.”