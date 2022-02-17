Ipswich trio set to walk two marathons to raise cash for Suffolk charities

Daniel McClure, Carl Chatfield and Duane Leamey, who have come together to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice, Emmaus and Combat2Coffee by walking from Cambridge to Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three friends from Ipswich will be walking the length of two consecutive marathons throughout the night to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Carl Chatfield, Daniel McClure and Duane Leamey will set off on the 52-mile walk from the Abbey Stadium in Cambridge at 9pm on April 1, aiming to arrive at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich at 3pm the next day, walking for a solid 18 hours.

“We’ll have to keep going, there’s no time to stop!” says Carl. “Maybe we’ll take 10 minutes break every 10 miles for a hot drink or an energy bar.”

The three friends are determined to make the 52-mile journey through the night, without stopping for more than a ten minute break. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The three have set themselves this impressive target with the aim of raising £3,000 to be divided between three Suffolk charities close to their hearts.

The lucky recipients will be St Elizabeth Hospice, Emmaus Suffolk which supports those at risk of homelessness, and Combat2Coffee, a support outlet for Armed Forces veterans struggling to adjust to life outside of service.

“This is giving us a purpose, something to focus on,” says Carl, 40.

All three have faced struggles in the past, which has made them determined to help others.

Carl himself is a recovering alcoholic, and is proud to say he has not had a drink in five years.

He says: “I have been in the really dark places where some of these chaps are with their mental health.

“Some of the people at these charities, I think, ‘that could easily have been me getting picked up by Emmaus’. Or Combat2Coffee might have picked me up, as I am a veteran.”

Carl served in the Royal Anglian regiment between 1998-2002, alongside Daniel’s brother, Aaron, who was killed in Afghanistan.

“All three of us have been struggling with the pandemic, like so many people have,” says Carl.

However, they are thrilled by how their project has galvanised the community.

“We’re at £2,000 so far,” says Carl proudly.

“Darren and Ryan at the Golden Hind pub in Ipswich have been really supportive,” Carl. They will be hosting singer Katie Wilson on February 26, and donating the proceeds.

Many local businesses in the area have donated to their raffle, including Chantry Butchers and the Kingfisher pub in Ipswich. They now have an enticing array of prizes, including a two-hour tattoo session and a bungee jump.

You can keep up with the trio’s progress on their Facebook group, which is run by Clorina Warner, Terri Bynoe and Lyndsey Hurricks.