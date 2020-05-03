Doorstep dancers take to the streets to keep positive during lockdown

Isobel and Hugo making up a dance routine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A community in Ipswich have been dancing in the street to keep positive during the coronavirus lockdown.

Residents of Tuddenham Avenue in Ipswich came out for their 11am dance on their doorstep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of Tuddenham Avenue in Ipswich came out for their 11am dance on their doorstep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Those living in the area around Tuddenham Avenue have been getting down outside their homes, each week to keep morale high.

The idea began when a group was formed to look out for people living in the road as well as other nearby streets such as Cemetry and Finchley Roads.

The group started by flyering around the local area to ensure that people had support in place when lockdown came.

While the group started by offering physical support they are now looking to help each other stay positive through the power of dance.

Charlie Green dancing in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Charlie Green dancing in the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It started from when we saw someone dancing on the street to Tom Jones,” said Charlie Green, one of the dance’s organisers.

From there Mrs Green and her neighbours decided that they too would have a go and decided to invite the street out to dance once a week.

Mrs Green works for Suffolk Mind and believes that dance can have a real benefit for your mental health.

“Movement is a massive part of my mental wellbeing,” said Mrs Green.

Nancy Green getting her groove on to the Black Eyed Peas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nancy Green getting her groove on to the Black Eyed Peas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I love the connection.

“There’s something very special about coming together in dance.

“It’s not for everybody but people love it and they come out.”

To minimise disruption to those who might not want to get involved the dancing happens every Saturday, just after 11am.

A message of hope in a window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A message of hope in a window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The kids call it dancing day,” said Mrs Green.

The group have been fortunate to have Radio Suffolk offer to play them two songs to keep them dancing.

Each week the group’s members select the songs they would like to dance to whilst outside, this week the group selected ‘ I got a feeling’ by the Black Eyed Peas and Firework by Katy Perry.

Mrs Green said that members of the community were really feeling the benefit of dancing on their mental health as well as making new connections.

Tom, Isobel and Hugo having fun dancing on their doorstep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tom, Isobel and Hugo having fun dancing on their doorstep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s such a weird time, anything we can do to connect and just see each other,” said Mrs Green.

“I have people in the street I have never known before.”

Despite the current difficulties, Mrs Green said there had been positives for community cohesion.

“It’s harked us back to a slower time,” said Mrs Green.

“It’s been pretty special.”

