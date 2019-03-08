Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Twilight 10K gallery?

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10km Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A bumper field of more than 1,600 runners hit the streets of Ipswich in the town's popular Twilight 10K.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a warm night for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD It was a warm night for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The annual event, which is in its fifth year, returned with a new course and race headquarters this year at Portman Road - the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.

The race started on Constantine Road outside the football ground and the new course saw runners make their way through the town centre before finishing on the practice area within the stadium.

Crowds lined the streets to cheer on participants through the town centre.

MORE: Wins for Davies and Rock at Ipswich Twilight 10K

Runners in the Twilight 10K in Ipswich Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Runners in the Twilight 10K in Ipswich Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Ipswich JAFFA Running Club organises the event, with support from Ipswich Building Society and Suffolk County Council's Most Active County project.

Danny Rock, a member of Felixstowe Road Runners was the first man home in the popular race, while Helen Davies, of Ipswich Jaffa, retained her Ipswich Twilight 10K women's title by finishing fifth overall.

More than 1,600 runners took part Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD More than 1,600 runners took part Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The race is organised by Ipswich Jaffa Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The race is organised by Ipswich Jaffa Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10k Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10k Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Runners check their watches Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Runners check their watches Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Runners tackle the new course Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Runners tackle the new course Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The race started from Portman Road football ground this year Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The race started from Portman Road football ground this year Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Crowds lined the streets to see the action Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Crowds lined the streets to see the action Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

It was the fifth year of the popular Ipswich event Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD It was the fifth year of the popular Ipswich event Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight race Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Action from the Ipswich Twilight race Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The event is organised by Ipswich JAFFA Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The event is organised by Ipswich JAFFA Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The popular race took place on Friday night Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The popular race took place on Friday night Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The warm weather made life difficult for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The warm weather made life difficult for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10K Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10K Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD