Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Twilight 10K gallery?

PUBLISHED: 22:00 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:44 26 July 2019

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10km Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10km Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A bumper field of more than 1,600 runners hit the streets of Ipswich in the town's popular Twilight 10K.

It was a warm night for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODIt was a warm night for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The annual event, which is in its fifth year, returned with a new course and race headquarters this year at Portman Road - the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.

The race started on Constantine Road outside the football ground and the new course saw runners make their way through the town centre before finishing on the practice area within the stadium.

Crowds lined the streets to cheer on participants through the town centre.

MORE: Wins for Davies and Rock at Ipswich Twilight 10K

Runners in the Twilight 10K in Ipswich Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODRunners in the Twilight 10K in Ipswich Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Ipswich JAFFA Running Club organises the event, with support from Ipswich Building Society and Suffolk County Council's Most Active County project.

Danny Rock, a member of Felixstowe Road Runners was the first man home in the popular race, while Helen Davies, of Ipswich Jaffa, retained her Ipswich Twilight 10K women's title by finishing fifth overall.

More than 1,600 runners took part Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODMore than 1,600 runners took part Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The race is organised by Ipswich Jaffa Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODThe race is organised by Ipswich Jaffa Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10k Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODAction from the Ipswich Twilight 10k Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Runners check their watches Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODRunners check their watches Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Runners tackle the new course Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODRunners tackle the new course Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The race started from Portman Road football ground this year Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODThe race started from Portman Road football ground this year Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Crowds lined the streets to see the action Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODCrowds lined the streets to see the action Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

It was the fifth year of the popular Ipswich event Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODIt was the fifth year of the popular Ipswich event Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight race Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODAction from the Ipswich Twilight race Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The event is organised by Ipswich JAFFA Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODThe event is organised by Ipswich JAFFA Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The popular race took place on Friday night Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODThe popular race took place on Friday night Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The warm weather made life difficult for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODThe warm weather made life difficult for runners Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10K Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODAction from the Ipswich Twilight 10K Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The race is a popular fixture in the Ipswich race calendar Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODThe race is a popular fixture in the Ipswich race calendar Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Twilight 10K gallery?

Action from the Ipswich Twilight 10km Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

CCTV image released as police appeal for witnesses over bid to kidnap toddler

Do you recognise this woman? Officers would like to speak to her in connection with an attempted toddler kidnapping Picture: BTP

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Wins for Davies and Rock at Ipswich Twilight 10K

Runners congregate for the start of the Ipswich Twilight 10K, held outside Ipswich Town Football Club. Picture: CARL MARSTON

First Look: Inside Suffolk’s latest luxury safari glamping retreat

The Lost Garden retreat on the Hintlesham Hall estate. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists