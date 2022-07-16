News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Twilight 10k race gallery?

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 9:14 AM July 16, 2022
The start of the Ipswich Twilight 10k race at Constantine Road.

The start of the Ipswich Twilight 10k race at Constantine Road. - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 1,000 runners descended on the streets of Ipswich last night as the popular Twilight 10K road race returned to the town after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus. 

On a warm evening, around 1,200 participants tackled the 10K route, which started at Constantine Road and finished on the practice pitch at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium. 

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

Spectators lined the streets to see the action along the route - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners were able to take in some of Ipswich's key landmarks along the way, such as the Willis Building, Cornhill and the Ancient House.

The event returned this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the popular race in 2020 and 2021. 

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

Runners were also encouraged to raise money for charity - Credit: Denise Bradley

Organised by Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, the event was supported by a number of local businesses, including Ensors Chartered Accountants, Coes, the University of Suffolk and Suffolk County Council’s most active county team. 

The Suffolk School of Samba also performed on the Cornhill to give the runners an extra boost along the route. 

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

The race was organised by Ipswich Jaffa running club - Credit: Denise Bradley

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) were the events chosen charity for 2022 and runners were encouraged to raise money to support this local charity.

See our gallery of pictures from the event below: 

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

The popular race took place on Friday night in the town - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

The first 1,000 people who entered the race received a free T-shirt - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

Runners took in some of the sights of Ipswich along the way - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners at the start of the Ipswich Twilight 10k race at Constantine Road.

Runners at the start of the Ipswich Twilight 10k race at Constantine Road. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Keen runners at the start of the Ipswich Twilight 10k race at Constantine Road.

Keen runners at the start of the Ipswich Twilight 10k race at Constantine Road. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

The race returned after a two-year Covid-induced break - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

Runners tackle the 10K route on Friday - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

More of the action from Friday night's race - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

On a warm night, runners pounded the streets of Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

Many of the region's running clubs were represented at the race - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Samba dancers during the Ipswich Twilight 10k race.

The Samba dancers during the Ipswich Twilight 10k race. - Credit: Denise Bradley


