Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Twilight 10k race gallery?

More than 1,000 runners descended on the streets of Ipswich last night as the popular Twilight 10K road race returned to the town after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

On a warm evening, around 1,200 participants tackled the 10K route, which started at Constantine Road and finished on the practice pitch at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium.

Runners were able to take in some of Ipswich's key landmarks along the way, such as the Willis Building, Cornhill and the Ancient House.

The event returned this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the popular race in 2020 and 2021.

Organised by Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, the event was supported by a number of local businesses, including Ensors Chartered Accountants, Coes, the University of Suffolk and Suffolk County Council’s most active county team.

The Suffolk School of Samba also performed on the Cornhill to give the runners an extra boost along the route.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) were the events chosen charity for 2022 and runners were encouraged to raise money to support this local charity.

