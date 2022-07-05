Popular Ipswich Twilight 10K road race is back after two-year absence

More than 1,000 runners will take to the streets of Ipswich once again as the popular Ipswich Twilight 10K returns to the race calendar after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

Around 1,200 participants are expected to tackle the course, which starts at Constantine Road and finishes at Ipswich Town's practice pitch at Portman Road, on Friday, July 15.

The 2022 Twilight course map - Credit: Ipswich Jaffa

The popular two-lapped course takes some of Ipswich’s key landmarks such as the Willis Building, Cornhill and the Ancient House.

The event is returning this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020 and 2021.

Around 1,200 runners are expected to take part - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Organised by Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, the event is supported by a number of local businesses, including Ensors Chartered Accountants, Coes, the University of Suffolk and Suffolk County Council’s most active county team.

Alison Beech, from Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, said “We are really pleased to see this event return after a two year absence.

"The last two years have been really difficult and its fantastic see mass participation events returning to the calendar.”

The race is a popular fixture in the Ipswich race calendar Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD - Credit: Archant

T-shirts are being provided for the first 1,000 people who enter the race and, as with previous years, the Suffolk School of Samba will be performing on the Cornhill to give runners as extra boost on their way.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) are the events chosen charity for 2022 with runners being encouraged to raise money to support this local charity.

Ipswich Twilight Race 10k spectators and runners Picture: LUCY TAYLOR - Credit: Archant

Entries are still open and for more information about the race, click here or follow the event on Twitter: @IpswichTwilight