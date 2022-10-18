Two released on bail after cyclist killed in crash

Two men have been released on bail after after investigations are ongoing into a fatal crash in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Two men in their 20s have been released on bail as investigations continue into a fatal crash in Ipswich.

Suffolk police has confirmed the age of the cyclist following the crash in Vernon Street on Thursday, October 13.

Police were called to a crash, involving a cyclist and three cars shortly before 10pm.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were also in attendance, but the cyclist – a 35-year-old-man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed a blue Audi, a red Skoda and a grey Volkswagen were the vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

Following enquiries, officers attended an address in the Shotley area and detained a 27-year-old man at about 11.25pm.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers took him to Ipswich Hospital as a precaution, before being taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released on bail until Wednesday, November 2, pending further enquiries.

A second man, aged 25 years old, was also arrested at the address in Shotley on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a police officer.

He was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released on bail until Wednesday, November 2, pending further enquiries.

A number of floral tributes have been laid by the side of the road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting the reference 37/65741/22.