Ransomes Lions roar again! Kids football club enters first season

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM September 18, 2022
Coaches Edd Cottee and Jamie Girling with their sons, Ethan and Harry

Edd Cottee (right) is one of the coaches at Ransomes Lions. Pictured with his son Ethan, second right, and fellow coach Jamie Girling and son, Harry. - Credit: Edd Cottee

A team of excited Ipswich youngsters have played their first match of the season this weekend – after fears that they might not get to play at all. 

The Ransomes Lions Under 11s formed midway through last year’s season. 

“We were looking for a football team for our son, Ethan, and a few of his schoolfriends,” explained one of the coaches, Edd Cottee. 

“Eventually, we did manage to find a team. He started off in the under-tens playing seven-a-side, and then moved up to the under-11s playing nine-a-side. 

“But when it changed to nine-a-side, the club didn’t have enough pitches to accommodate them. 

“So, they were going to have to be told they couldn’t play anymore.” 

The team were thrilled to win its first match.

The team were thrilled to win its first match. - Credit: Edd Cottee

Roman, Lucas, Archie and Charlie have been enjoying playing on this newly-formed team.

Roman, Lucas, Archie and Charlie have been enjoying playing on this newly-formed team. - Credit: Edd Cottee

Players Mason and Ethan are excited to be starting the season.

Players Mason and Ethan are excited to be starting the season. - Credit: Edd Cottee

L-R: Players Ethan, Harry and Noah.

L-R: Players Ethan, Harry and Noah. - Credit: Edd Cottee

Edd and the other parents decided to take matters into their own hands, and approached the Chairman of Ransomes Football Club, Russell Haynes. He agreed to help, and the team was taken on by Ransomes in March. 

The team was thrilled to be able to stay together, and is now going “from strength to strength,” coached by Edd and a fellow parent, Jamie Girling. 

“I’ve never done any football coaching, but I worked as a fitness instructor for 15 years,” explained Edd. 

“It’s massively rewarding. The buzz that we get when they’re out on the pitch and score a goal, and their faces light up, is brilliant. 

“They’ve come on in leaps and bounds, and the parents' group is really supportive, they really get involved and love seeing the boys do well.” 

The team played its first cup match against AFC Kesgrave Blue, a team two divisions above them, on Saturday, September 17.

They were delighted to win 5-4.

Parents had been paying for kit while trying to fundraise, but Edd said things have become much easier since finding a sponsor in Sohal Healthcare. 

“One of the parents worked for the company, and explained to them the team’s situation, and they said they’d like to be involved,” said Edd. 

“Their sponsorship has paid for the boys to be fully kitted out for the season. They’ve also said they want to be as involved as they can, which is really nice.” 

Sohal Healthcare, which owns Hazeldell Care Home in Ipswich, provides residential accommodation for the elderly and those living with the onset of acute dementia.

