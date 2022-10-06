Ipswich dumps 178 tonnes of unflushables in a year

Research by Anglian Water has shown Ipswich flushes about 178 tonnes of unflushable materials each year - Credit: Archant

The equivalent of nearly two blue whales worth of "unflushable" items have been sent down the drains in one part of Ipswich it has been revealed.

Anglian Water has said people across the east of England have wrongly disposed of almost 3,000 tonnes of unflushable items down the sewer network, with Ipswich being one of the most significant offenders.

At Cliff Quay water recycling centre in Ipswich, 178 tonnes of unflushable material were recorded by the water company.

This is equivalent to the weight of nearly two blue whales.

The 3,000 tonnes disposed across the region equates to about 30 blue whales.

The findings come after Anglian Water announced its support for the Unblocktober awareness campaign which aims to protect the wider environment by improving the health of the country's drains, sewers and watercourses.

Anglian Water clears over 40,000 blockages each year, caused by wrongly flushed items, as well as a build up of fats, oils and greases.

It costs £19 million each year to remove these blockages, the water company said.

Regan Harris, from Anglian Water, said: “We care passionately about protecting the environment, which is why we’re highlighting that blue whales belong in our seas not our sewers.

"This data shows just how much unflushable material is filtered out of our waste water and removed at our Water Recycling Centres every year, but unfortunately, not all of it makes it that far.

"Wet wipes are the most common cause of problems in the sewer and are by far the worst culprit, but tampons, fats or cotton buds also cause problems.

"Most of these blockages are entirely preventable, but instead lead to devastating sewage spills, can harm the environment and cost millions of pounds each year to clear.

“At a time when protecting our planet for the future is really at the forefront of all our minds, there’s something really simple we can all do at home to make a huge difference.

"The message is simple – bin it, don’t flush it."

Other places in the region with high rates of unflushables were Colchester with 200 tonnes, Whittlingham in Norfolk with 158 tonnes and Cambridge with 119 tonnes.