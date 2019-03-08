E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich student honoured for dinosaur discovery

PUBLISHED: 16:57 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 14 August 2019

Ipswich-born student Jake Brendish at the University of Reading was honoured for his dinosaur research Picture: UNIVERSITY OF READING

An Ipswich-born student studying at the University of Reading has been honoured following his research into dinosaurs around the world.

Jake Brendish, 22, was researching paravians - a group linking dinosaurs and modern birds - when he found the distribution of their fossils around the world suggested they lived in milder climates further from the equator, compared to similar species.

At his graduation on July 16, Mr Brendish was awarded the inaugural Tina Negus Prize alongside his first class honours degree, named after a former student who discovered a fossil twice as old as the earliest dinosaurs.

Dr Louise Johnson, from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Reading, said: "Jake's creativity, enthusiasm and hard work make him a really deserving recipient of this award.

"Our students work with world-leading scientists, giving them the chance to make genuine contributions to science during their time at Reading, whatever they go on to do afterwards."

