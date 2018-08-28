Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 18:15 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:17 09 December 2018
Archant
Superheroes and famous faces from the world of sci-fi came together for a comic convention in Ipswich.
Fans of cosplay wore their hand-created costumes for the event, hosted by Ipswich Unleashed.
It was the second time that Ipswich Unleashed had brought their event to the town and it drew in a crowd of mixed ages all keen to meet those with a shared interest in the world of sci-fi and cosplay.
Among the younger guesrs were friends Leo and Jared from Bury St Edmunds. The duo, both aged nine, had made their own cosplay based on the game Fortnite.
Their mums Lyndsy Stammers and Katy Roe said they helped their sons research and make their cosplay using ideas from cosplayers on Youtube.
Lyndsy, who has previously attended a comic con in Bury, said: “It is a community, it’s such a nice friendly day out.”
Both boys were looking forward to taking part in the cosplay parade which was split into two categories, under 14 and over 14.
Celebrities at the convention included former Doctor Who Colin Baker and Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle, who were happily signing autographs for their fans.
Matt Garrard from Harwich, is no stranger to the Comic Con community.
Proving popular in his Captain America cosplay, he said: “I like to be prepared, I plan out my cosplay a year in advance.”
James Deeley from Southend took two hours to transform into the Joker before arriving at Portman Road, he added a Christmas hat for a bit of a festive cheer.
There was memorabilia, collectables and toys on sale that are unavailable on the open market. The event also offered two gaming areas and a series of competitions.