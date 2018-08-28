Video

Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich

Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Superheroes and famous faces from the world of sci-fi came together for a comic convention in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans of cosplay wore their hand-created costumes for the event, hosted by Ipswich Unleashed.

Captain America at the COmic Con at Portman Road Picture: Victoria Pertusa Captain America at the COmic Con at Portman Road Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It was the second time that Ipswich Unleashed had brought their event to the town and it drew in a crowd of mixed ages all keen to meet those with a shared interest in the world of sci-fi and cosplay.

Fans spent hours transforming themselves into their favourite characters Picture: Victoria Pertusa Fans spent hours transforming themselves into their favourite characters Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Among the younger guesrs were friends Leo and Jared from Bury St Edmunds. The duo, both aged nine, had made their own cosplay based on the game Fortnite.

Cosplay fans made their own costumes for the event Picture: Victoria Pertusa Cosplay fans made their own costumes for the event Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Their mums Lyndsy Stammers and Katy Roe said they helped their sons research and make their cosplay using ideas from cosplayers on Youtube.

Jared and Leo, both nine, in their Fortnite Cosplay Picture: SAM EMMENS Jared and Leo, both nine, in their Fortnite Cosplay Picture: SAM EMMENS

Lyndsy, who has previously attended a comic con in Bury, said: “It is a community, it’s such a nice friendly day out.”

Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Both boys were looking forward to taking part in the cosplay parade which was split into two categories, under 14 and over 14.

Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Celebrities at the convention included former Doctor Who Colin Baker and Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle, who were happily signing autographs for their fans.

Matt Garrard as Captain America and James Deeley as the Joker Picture: SAM EMMENS Matt Garrard as Captain America and James Deeley as the Joker Picture: SAM EMMENS

Matt Garrard from Harwich, is no stranger to the Comic Con community.

Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Proving popular in his Captain America cosplay, he said: “I like to be prepared, I plan out my cosplay a year in advance.”

Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

James Deeley from Southend took two hours to transform into the Joker before arriving at Portman Road, he added a Christmas hat for a bit of a festive cheer.

Ipswich Unleashed brought comic con to Portman Road Picture: SAM EMMENS Ipswich Unleashed brought comic con to Portman Road Picture: SAM EMMENS

There was memorabilia, collectables and toys on sale that are unavailable on the open market. The event also offered two gaming areas and a series of competitions.