Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:20 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 17 August 2020

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An unknown liquid was thrown at a vehicle in Ipswich last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place on Upper Brook Street at about 11.30pm to 11.50pm on Friday, August 14.

Two males in their 20s were in a car when a liquid was thrown at the vehicle, a blue VW Golf.

No injuries were sustained during the incident although a stain was left on the fabric inside of the roof of the vehicle.

The liquid was described as red and sweet smelling.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/47135/20.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers Annonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

