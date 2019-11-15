E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
The Ipswich witches flew into action at their home track in 1979

PUBLISHED: 14:25 18 November 2019

The checkered flag is waved at the speedway at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANT

The checkered flag is waved at the speedway at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A marching band serenaded the riders on a cold, dark, damp spring night before two of speedway's greatest teams took part in a derby at Foxhall stadium.

Some entertainment before the racing commences at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANTSome entertainment before the racing commences at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches were playing host to Norfolk rivals King's Lynn in the Gauntlet Gold Cup - with the home team's line-up boasting stars such as Tony 'Shrimp' Davey and former British champion John Louis, Kevin Jolly, Nigel Flatman, Mike Lanham and Preben Eriksen.

Witches rider Tony Davey, left, getting congratulated for his performance Picture: ARCHANTWitches rider Tony Davey, left, getting congratulated for his performance Picture: ARCHANT

Some of those were nearing the end of their careers but were excellent riders and loved by the fans. But the Lynn Stars also had some strong names - Dave Jessup and Michael Lee. Lee would win the world championship the following year with Jessup as the runner-up.

A nasty pile-up during the meeting Picture: ARCHANTA nasty pile-up during the meeting Picture: ARCHANT

According to Speedway Great Britain, Ipswich avenged an earlier defeat in the Gauntlet Cup with a 40-38 victory.

Do you remember going to the speedway in 1979 at Foxhall stadium? Picture: ARCHANTDo you remember going to the speedway in 1979 at Foxhall stadium? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember visiting Foxhall stadium in 1979 for the speedway? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

The riders get ready for the speedway in 1979 Picture: ARCHANTThe riders get ready for the speedway in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Tony 'Shrimp' Davey, left, leads the Witches out Picture: ARCHANTTony 'Shrimp' Davey, left, leads the Witches out Picture: ARCHANT

