The Ipswich witches flew into action at their home track in 1979
PUBLISHED: 14:25 18 November 2019
Archant
A marching band serenaded the riders on a cold, dark, damp spring night before two of speedway's greatest teams took part in a derby at Foxhall stadium.
Ipswich Witches were playing host to Norfolk rivals King's Lynn in the Gauntlet Gold Cup - with the home team's line-up boasting stars such as Tony 'Shrimp' Davey and former British champion John Louis, Kevin Jolly, Nigel Flatman, Mike Lanham and Preben Eriksen.
Some of those were nearing the end of their careers but were excellent riders and loved by the fans. But the Lynn Stars also had some strong names - Dave Jessup and Michael Lee. Lee would win the world championship the following year with Jessup as the runner-up.
According to Speedway Great Britain, Ipswich avenged an earlier defeat in the Gauntlet Cup with a 40-38 victory.
