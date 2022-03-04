News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich vaccination bus to be sent to Ukraine to help victims of war

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:56 PM March 4, 2022
A COVID-19 vaccination bus like this one could begin to appear across England. Picture: Danielle Boo

A COVID-19 vaccination bus from Ipswich is being sent to Ukraine to act as a mobile blood bank

An Ipswich bus company is sending one of its Covid vaccination buses to Ukraine to help victims of the Russian invasion. 

The bus, which helped with the vaccination effort across Suffolk, will be sent to eastern Europe next week to act as a mobile blood bank. 

A statement on its Facebook Page reads: "Bus 972 will start its 1500 mile journey early next week and will cross the North Sea with Stena Line UKIE from Harwich to Hook of Holland before driving across Holland, Germany and Poland to the Ukrainian border.

A COVID-19 vaccination bus on Barrack Corner in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Covid vaccination bus will be sent to Ukraine next week - Credit: Archant 2021

"A big thank you to our friends at Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group for allowing the bus to be released from its current vaccination bus duties." 

The bus company is now "urgently" looking for the following items to support the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine:

  • Mattresses & Bedding
  • Warm Clothing
  • Baby Milk
  • Dry foods

Anyone wanting to donate goods should take them to the Ipswich Buses garage at 7 Constantine Road, Ipswich, to be loaded on the bus. 

This is just one way the Suffolk community has gone above and beyond to help those in need with businesses and charities across the county doing their bit to help Ukrainians. 

