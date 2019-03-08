Gallery

See all the best bits of 2019 Ipswich Vegan Festival

Vegan Festival at Portman Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

It is a movement that has perhaps taken off more than any other in the past few years - so it was no surprise to see crowds flock to Portman Road not for football, but the 2019 Ipswich Vegan Festival.

Vegan eateries have popped up all around Suffolk's waterfront town in recent years.

So the annual festival, between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, October 6, gave people a chance to try all kinds of delicacies from vegan pizza, wraps, cakes, pastries and more.

But while there was plenty to keep people's stomachs full, there was also vegan clothing on sale and information stall about the growing vegan lifestyle.

Organiser Shena Fairless said it was a chance for people to "learn more about adopting a kinder lifestyle that benefits animals, the planet, and human health."

