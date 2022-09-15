Ipswich vegan market returns this weekend
- Credit: Suffolk Market Events
A vegan market will once again return to Ipswich Cornhill this Sunday, bringing with it something “for everyone.”
The Ipswich Vegan Market was first launched in 2020, and has proved a popular event in the town’s calendar since then.
More than 20 stalls will be coming to the Cornhill, with a wide variety of plant-based fare.
Hullabaloo from St Peter’s Street will be in attendance with their sourdoughs, as will Coriander Kitchen with their samosas and paneers. Nomaggio vegan delicatessen will be offering a selection of dairy-free cheeses, while Bagel and Beigel will return with their vegan sausage rolls.
There will also be plenty of craft stalls with candles, soaps and jewellery.
Justine Paul is one of the market organisers. She said: “We're delighted to be back in Ipswich as this market is always so well supported by local residents.
“It’s a market for everyone to enjoy whether you are a vegan or not as all the food is fresh and delicious. It will be a fun day out in Ipswich on Sunday.”
Ipswich Vegan Market will run from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, September 18.
A book of condolences will also open in the town hall on Sunday for those wanting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.