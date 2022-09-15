Ipswich vegan market returns this weekend

Ipswich Vegan Market will return to the Cornhill this Sunday. - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

A vegan market will once again return to Ipswich Cornhill this Sunday, bringing with it something “for everyone.”

The Ipswich Vegan Market was first launched in 2020, and has proved a popular event in the town’s calendar since then.

More than 20 stalls will be coming to the Cornhill, with a wide variety of plant-based fare.

Hullabaloo from St Peter’s Street will be in attendance with their sourdoughs, as will Coriander Kitchen with their samosas and paneers. Nomaggio vegan delicatessen will be offering a selection of dairy-free cheeses, while Bagel and Beigel will return with their vegan sausage rolls.

The market has been a popular event in Ipswich since it first launched in 2020. - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

The market will offer a wide variety of plant-based fare, to be enjoyed by vegans and non-vegans alike. - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

There will also be plenty of craft stalls with candles, soaps and jewellery.

Justine Paul is one of the market organisers. She said: “We're delighted to be back in Ipswich as this market is always so well supported by local residents.

“It’s a market for everyone to enjoy whether you are a vegan or not as all the food is fresh and delicious. It will be a fun day out in Ipswich on Sunday.”

Ipswich Vegan Market will run from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, September 18.

A book of condolences will also open in the town hall on Sunday for those wanting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.