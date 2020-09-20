Have you visited the vegan market in Ipswich today?

John Halls from Hullabaloo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

A brand new outdoor vegan market is being held today on Ipswich’s Cornhill after organisers saw a rise in the demand for more local free-from goods.

A greyhound soaks up the atmosphere at the Vegan Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A greyhound soaks up the atmosphere at the Vegan Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband and wife Alex and Justine Paul founded Suffolk Market Events and have been successfully running outdoor farmers markets across the county for several years..

They decided to trial a vegan market in the town after getting feedback from traders and customers that vegan goods were piquing more interest.

Justine said: “Ipswich has a lot of great and well-known vegan cafes and it is a bit more cosmopolitan.

“There has definitely been a rise in people following plant based diets, it is not just fashionable anymore it’s just another choice people are making.

Dave Carney and Jo Hull from Applewood Acres Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dave Carney and Jo Hull from Applewood Acres Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We want everyone to enjoy this market and have a huge range of stalls selling food and drink, skin and hair products and of course they’re all vegan.”

The market started at 10am today and will be running until 4pm this afternoon, leaving plenty of time in the day to go check it out while the sunshine and blue skies are still hanging around.

Several of the traders from the regular farmers market are showcases their products today such as the very popular Norwegian Bakers, TFI Vegan and Doodle Donuts.

Justine added: “The market looks really nice and if this one goes well we might look at doing more in the future.

Avi Kniznik , owner of Bagel or Beigel and more Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Avi Kniznik , owner of Bagel or Beigel and more Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The online response so far has been great with lots of people very interested in coming along, so we will see how this one goes.”

The traders attending the Cornhill event today include Applewood Acres, who sell vegan bacon alongside their vegan honey and lemon curd, Deliciously Honest, who sell confectionary without dairy, gluten or processed sugars, and Badgers Vegan Kitchen which makes vegan packed lunch fillers.

Lizzi Flaherty, owner of Harriett and Evelynn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lizzi Flaherty, owner of Harriett and Evelynn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre was bustling with visitors at the Vegan Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich town centre was bustling with visitors at the Vegan Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN