News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Veteran gets Foden haircut for domestic abuse awareness amid fears of 'Euro 2020 effect'

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 2:33 PM July 11, 2021   
Nigel Seaman and his cousin Simon Lummis got their hair cut in the same style as England's Phil Foden

Nigel Seaman and his cousin Simon Lummis got their hair cut in the same style as England's Phil Foden - Credit: NIGEL SEAMAN

A former soldier has copied England star Phil Foden’s bleached-blonde hairstyle - and plans to keep the look if he can raise £1,000 in time for tonight’s Euro 2020 final whistle.

Nigel Seaman, who runs Combat2Coffee in Ipswich, emulated the midfielder’s statement hairdo alongside his cousin Simon Lummis.

The ex-prison officer said he wants to raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse through the sponsored haircut.

File photo dated 18-06-2021 of England's Phil Foden. Issue date: Friday July 9, 2021.

People up and down the country have been getting haircuts in the style of England's Phil Foden - Credit: PA

All cash raised on his JustGiving page will go towards Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which provides support to hundreds of Armed Forces children across the UK.

Leading charities have been reinforcing their message as England has been advancing through the Euros, telling victims experiencing domestic abuse that they are not alone.

“While football tournaments do not cause abuse – abuse is always a choice a perpetrator makes – they can exacerbate pre-existing abusive behaviours,” said Ruth Davison, chief executive of charity Refuge.

Nigel Seaman and his cousin Simon Lummis got their hair cut in the same style as England's Phil Foden

Nigel Seaman and his cousin Simon Lummis got their hair cut in the same style as England's Phil Foden - Credit: NIGEL SEAMAN

Mr Seaman had Foden’s statement look done on Saturday and said: “I’ve just bought some purple shampoo. It doesn’t look too bad on me at the moment. My cousin looks really good with it.

“We want to raise £1,000 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Children like those helped by the charity can often become victims of domestic violence, which has an impact on their mental health later in life.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  2. 2 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
  3. 3 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
  1. 4 Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house
  2. 5 Community 'shocked' as murder probe launched after Ipswich guest house attack
  3. 6 Woman left 'critical' after town centre attack now in 'serious but stable' condition
  4. 7 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
  5. 8 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after 999 crews flood riverbank
  7. 10 Tributes to 'amazing' father-of-three who died on wedding anniversary

“This is also a charity close to my heart as part of the veteran community. If we manage to raise the money by the final whistle tonight, I’ll keep the look.”

Nigel Seaman and his cousin Simon Lummis got their hair cut in the same style as England's Phil Foden

Nigel Seaman and his cousin Simon Lummis got their hair cut in the same style as England's Phil Foden - Credit: NIGEL SEAMAN

Research from the London School of Economics’ Centre for Economic Performance recently suggested that a football game increases the risk of domestic abuse victimisation.

It suggested that although domestic abuse decreases during the two-hour period when the game is played, abuse starts to increase in its aftermath and this effect peaks between 10 and 12 hours following the game.

“Let’s be really clear, there is never an excuse for abusive behaviour and abuse doesn’t come ‘by appointment’, it happens all year round,” Ms Davison added.

“However, Refuge wants to reassure people that 365 days a year, come rain or shine, regardless of what happens at Wembley Stadium this week, we are here for you, and can offer you the support you need.”

Around 60,000 fans will be at Wembley on Sunday night to watch England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Fans on Wembley Way gather before the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date:

Around 60,000 fans will be at Wembley on Sunday night to watch England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final - Credit: PA

Free and confidential support is available from Refuge’s 24-hour national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247, with digital support via live chat Monday to Friday, 3pm to 10pm via the charity's website. 

Donate to Mr Seaman's cause via this link.

Euro 2020
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and ambulance have been on scene at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich, following an assault there.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV footage of a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich after an iPhone was stolen

Suffolk Live

Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Richard Everitt's photo of K Bar and Grill in Ipswich

Coronavirus

Bar owner says closure due to Covid case is 'devastating' for business

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon