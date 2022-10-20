What does Ipswich think of PM's resignation?

People in Ipswich have shared their views on the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/PA/William Warnes

"A fair bit of history" has been made this week say Ipswich residents as they call for stability and a general election following the resignation of Liz Truss.

The South West Norfolk MP resigned on October 20, making her become the shortest serving Prime Minister in British history.

Shoppers on the Cornhill shared their views, with one pair saying: "We are really glad.

"The only concern is, who is going to replace her because they are all pretty rubbish, so we need a general election."

Another said: "You look around, and because of what her government have done, there are some concerned faces.

"In such a short amount of time, she and her cabinet have made a fair bit of history, and that is quite incredible."

Duncan, said: "I believe that it is about time that it goes to a general election.

"We need for the people to vote now because we have had how many leaders over a period of time?

"We've had Brexit, we've had Boris, we've had prorogue in Parliament, we've had all the stuff that's been going on Covid loans.

"The Conservative party is in chaos, because they haven't given people the chance to actually vote.

"It is a small minority of people, making decisions between themselves, for the entire country.

"It doesn't feel like a democracy anymore, it feels more like a dictatorship, where we just get forced upon us, political parties that make so many flip flop decisions."

Co-owner of the Shamrock in Ipswich, Steven Wells, who also used to be a front bencher at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "Am I surprised she has gone after what we have seen this past week? No.

"I am deeply disappointed because I do feel that Liz's policies had credibility, and that they perhaps spoke more of what we in business and what we as the working folk, actually wanted to see.

"What would I ask for in the next Prime Minister? Stability.

"What we need to do is simply stabilise, take a breath, take a moment, and get back to fixing problems, which we as politicians are here to do."