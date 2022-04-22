Vigil to mark 60 days since the war in Ukraine started

Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil to support Ukraine on Ipswich Cornhill on Wednesday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A vigil to show solidarity with Ukraine and mark 60 days since the war started will be held in Ipswich town centre on Monday.

The last gathering counted more than 400 participants, who showed “overwhelming” solidarity with all Ukrainian citizens.

The Prayer Vigil for Ukraine is taking place on April 25 on the Cornhill from 6pm.

A number of people from the community will give speeches during the vigil which is due to last an hour.

Ukrainian music will also be played.

Those attending are asked to wear blue and yellow colours and banners and flags will be welcomed.

There will be four town pastors attending the vigil to provide pastoral support, if needed, and to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The vigil is organised by Together for Ipswich and Ipswich in Prayer.

The gathering will be a place to join together in thoughts with those whose lives changed forever exactly 60 days ago.

