E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich is ready for a colourful Christmas – with virtual ceremony

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 November 2020

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of its Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of its Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It might not be the traditional switch-on ceremony, but Ipswich’s Christmas lights are now fully working – and there will be a “virtual” light-up ceremony performed by mayor Jan Parry on Thursday.

Evening walkers enjoying the Ipswich Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEvening walkers enjoying the Ipswich Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The borough will be releasing a video on Thursday afternoon showing the lights and a message from Mrs Parry instead of the traditional lights switch-on from the steps of the Town Hall. And the lights themselves are now shining to light up the town centre for those who exercise by walking through the town.

The lights were put up by Westerfield-based Target Animations on behalf of the council and Ipswich Central which provided the Christmas Tree on the Cornhill.

MORE: No crowds this year – but usually thousands turn out for the ceremony

It is hoped that the lights – and the tree – will really come into their own during early December as the second lockdown is due to end and people are expected to be able to go out for Christmas shopping.

The centrepiece tree on Ipswich Cornhill - there will be an official lighting up with a virtual ceremony on Thursday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe centrepiece tree on Ipswich Cornhill - there will be an official lighting up with a virtual ceremony on Thursday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traders are hoping Christmas shopping will still set the tills jingling when lockdown ends Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTraders are hoping Christmas shopping will still set the tills jingling when lockdown ends Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich is ready for a colourful Christmas – with virtual ceremony

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of its Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who ‘used car as a weapon’ in revenge attack jailed for 18 years

Thomas Broughton, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man rescued from Belstead Brook after huge emergency service response

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in Belstead Brook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk therapist’s top 4 tips for getting more sleep

Many people suffer from a poor night's sleep - and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has only exacerbated this Picture: Getty Images

Falling in love with Suffolk - why leading blogger Emma left London behind

Lifestyle and fashion blogger Emma Paton with children Finn and Violet Picture: EMMA PATON