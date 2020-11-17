Ipswich is ready for a colourful Christmas – with virtual ceremony
PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 November 2020
Archant
It might not be the traditional switch-on ceremony, but Ipswich’s Christmas lights are now fully working – and there will be a “virtual” light-up ceremony performed by mayor Jan Parry on Thursday.
The borough will be releasing a video on Thursday afternoon showing the lights and a message from Mrs Parry instead of the traditional lights switch-on from the steps of the Town Hall. And the lights themselves are now shining to light up the town centre for those who exercise by walking through the town.
The lights were put up by Westerfield-based Target Animations on behalf of the council and Ipswich Central which provided the Christmas Tree on the Cornhill.
MORE: No crowds this year – but usually thousands turn out for the ceremony
It is hoped that the lights – and the tree – will really come into their own during early December as the second lockdown is due to end and people are expected to be able to go out for Christmas shopping.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.