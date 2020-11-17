Ipswich is ready for a colourful Christmas – with virtual ceremony

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of its Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It might not be the traditional switch-on ceremony, but Ipswich’s Christmas lights are now fully working – and there will be a “virtual” light-up ceremony performed by mayor Jan Parry on Thursday.

Evening walkers enjoying the Ipswich Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Evening walkers enjoying the Ipswich Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The borough will be releasing a video on Thursday afternoon showing the lights and a message from Mrs Parry instead of the traditional lights switch-on from the steps of the Town Hall. And the lights themselves are now shining to light up the town centre for those who exercise by walking through the town.

The lights were put up by Westerfield-based Target Animations on behalf of the council and Ipswich Central which provided the Christmas Tree on the Cornhill.

It is hoped that the lights – and the tree – will really come into their own during early December as the second lockdown is due to end and people are expected to be able to go out for Christmas shopping.

The centrepiece tree on Ipswich Cornhill - there will be an official lighting up with a virtual ceremony on Thursday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The centrepiece tree on Ipswich Cornhill - there will be an official lighting up with a virtual ceremony on Thursday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traders are hoping Christmas shopping will still set the tills jingling when lockdown ends Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Traders are hoping Christmas shopping will still set the tills jingling when lockdown ends Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

