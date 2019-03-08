Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 11:35 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 20 March 2019

Do you think Ipswich should go for city status? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you think Ipswich should go for city status? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An ambitious bid is set to be launched to give Ipswich city status - but what do the people of Suffolk’s county town think of the move?

The Ipswich Vision Partnership between Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council has identified 17 priorities for the town, including being prepared to apply for city status when the next opportunity arises in 2020.

Ipswich has previously bid for city status on several occasions in 1992, 2000 and 2002. Ipswich did not compete in 2012 when Chelmsford, just 36 miles away received city status.

People on Facebook have been reacting to the news.

Daniel Holmes commented: “Excellent idea. Can’t one of our churches be upgraded to cathedral status? I think it would be great for the area.”

Nigel Smith added: “Ipswich should be a city with ambition for the future; a growing metropolis and city status may help to secure some of the investment which is now needed.”

Dan Groove Drake also said: “It’s a good idea if it means the town gets more funding and grants but the town centre doesn’t represent a city much unless you want a haircut, a coffee or to place a bet - the retail units need to be filled and the town needs to look more inviting.”

However Claire Samantha Turner said: “City of what? How can Ipswich even be considered as a city? There’s absolutely no comparable cities in the UK!”

Many others have been posing the question that “Ipswich doesn’t have a cathedral” so “how can it be classed as a city?”

Jenny Cook added: “I have a horrible feeling that the town council will waste a load of our council tax money on this again (to no avail), which could be better spent elsewhere. We are a town with a long history, so why should we pursue being a city? Another vanity project for the politicians, like the Cornhill revamp?”

Bryan Davidson continued: “City status will mean higher rates and higher insurance premiums. At least get a northern bypass in before dreaming about what Ipswich could be.”

■ Do you think Ipswich should become a city? Tell us what you think by taking part in our poll.

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer's name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Could traffic ever get taken off the roads near Ipswich's waterfront? New vision for town centre

Could Star Lane be turned into a two-way street to improve access to the Waterfront in Ipswich? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

SIL preview: Can Achilles keep their nerve in Senior Division title race?

SIL race set to go down to the wire

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel 'not thought to be suspicious'

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

EU migrants in Suffolk to get advice on post-Brexit rights amid fears some 'don't know enough'

An information event will be held for EU nationals in Suffolk to tell them more about their rights post-Brexit. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Nino Severino: Why it's so important that we celebrate our female athletes

Dina Asher-Smith wants to inspire girls with her achievements - and wants more space given to female athletes in the media. Nino Severino agrees. Picture: PA SPORT
