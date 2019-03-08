Storm-hit Ipswich Wanderers FC appeals for funds to fix damage caused by freak gust of wind

Ipswich Wanderers' ground pictured after the storm damage. Picture: JOE TOPPLE Archant

Ipswich Wanderers Football Club has appealed for donations to help fix substantial damage caused by a freak gust of wind, which blew the roof off its main stand.

The roof and much of the structure at the main stand in Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich collapsed in a heap of metal after storms to their toll on Saturday, May 4.

Shocked by the damage the wind caused, the club now plans to fix it - with volunteers already starting to dismantle the damaged areas.

However it needs money to be able to do so and is appealing for people to help with the cost of the repairs.

It has already raised £254 but is hoping for more.

Club chairman David Bugg said following the damage: "There was shock when people first saw it. The only good thing was that we didn't have a game on at the time.

"Thank goodness no-one was in the stand."

Those who can help should contact Ipswich Wanderers by visiting the club's website.