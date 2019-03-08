Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Freak gust of wind causes carnage as roof 'blown off' Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

PUBLISHED: 14:32 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 05 May 2019

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Archant

These dramatic pictures show the carnage caused when a freak gust of wind blew the roof off the main stand at Ipswich Wanderers Football Club.

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLEIpswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Thankfully no game was being played at the stadium in Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich when the stormy weather took its toll, causing the roof and much of the structure of the stand to collapse in a heap of metal.

Changeable weather saw regular bursts of rain and even hail throughout Saturday, May 4, although club members said they were shocked to see the damage the wind caused.

They are now appealing for people in the community to rally round to help repair the stand before Humber Doucy Lane needs to host the Suffolk FA Youth Finals on Sunday, May 12.

The club is also looking for people with large equipment to help clear up the mess.

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLEIpswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

You may also want to watch:

Club chairman David Bugg said: “There were several huge, sudden gusts of wind in the afternoon and it just seemed to take the roof off.

“It didn't seem to be much, but obviously it was because the stand has been there for 30 years.

“There was shock when people first saw it. The only good thing was that we didn't have a game on at the time. Thank goodness no-one was in the stand.

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLEIpswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

“We have got the manpower at the club to help out. We've got a lot of tradesmen at the club.

“However we need some sort of machinery to help, because it's too heavy for people to lift themselves.

“The main thing is we've got to make sure it's safe because we're hosting the Suffolk FA Youth Finals at the weekend, so we need to get something done this week.”

Those who can help should contact Ipswich Wanderers by visiting the club's website, www.pitchero.com/clubs/ipswichwanderers/

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Speeder who clocked 109mph at Ipswich to face magistrates

Police followed a driver doing 109mph on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Freak gust of wind causes carnage as roof ‘blown off’ Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Ipswich Town 3-2 Leeds United: Quaner wins dramatic game for Blues as Lambert’s men sign off with a victory

Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Spotlight on the Felixstowe parkrun: another first place for Philippa Unthank

Runners get into their stride at the start of the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Can you spot yourself at the Kesgrave Fun Run?

Can you spot yourself in the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run? Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists