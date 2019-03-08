Freak gust of wind causes carnage as roof 'blown off' Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE Archant

These dramatic pictures show the carnage caused when a freak gust of wind blew the roof off the main stand at Ipswich Wanderers Football Club.

Thankfully no game was being played at the stadium in Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich when the stormy weather took its toll, causing the roof and much of the structure of the stand to collapse in a heap of metal.

Changeable weather saw regular bursts of rain and even hail throughout Saturday, May 4, although club members said they were shocked to see the damage the wind caused.

They are now appealing for people in the community to rally round to help repair the stand before Humber Doucy Lane needs to host the Suffolk FA Youth Finals on Sunday, May 12.

The club is also looking for people with large equipment to help clear up the mess.

Club chairman David Bugg said: “There were several huge, sudden gusts of wind in the afternoon and it just seemed to take the roof off.

“It didn't seem to be much, but obviously it was because the stand has been there for 30 years.

“There was shock when people first saw it. The only good thing was that we didn't have a game on at the time. Thank goodness no-one was in the stand.

“We have got the manpower at the club to help out. We've got a lot of tradesmen at the club.

“However we need some sort of machinery to help, because it's too heavy for people to lift themselves.

“The main thing is we've got to make sure it's safe because we're hosting the Suffolk FA Youth Finals at the weekend, so we need to get something done this week.”

Those who can help should contact Ipswich Wanderers by visiting the club's website, www.pitchero.com/clubs/ipswichwanderers/