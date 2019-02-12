Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Ipswich declares war on dog fouling, urination and defecation in public areas

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2019

Ipswich council has confirmed orders banning dog fouling. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich council has confirmed orders banning dog fouling. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich council has confirmed a new order banning dog fouling, or people urinating or defecating in public areas in the town with fines of up to £80.

The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was backed by the borough’s executive committee at the end of last month and confirmed by the full meeting of the council on Wednesday – formally bringing it into force across the town.

It was brought in after hundreds of people took part in a consultation exercise – the overwhelming majority wanted the council to take action against people who made a mess in the town.

The PSPO will last up to three years – but can be changed at any time if the council wants to alter the area covered or the activities that will be banned.

It was passed by the full council with little discussion after a fuller discussion of the proposal at the executive meeting held by the borough on January 31.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Keep emotion out of it’, Tavis judge warns jurors

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich declares war on dog fouling, urination and defecation in public areas

Ipswich council has confirmed orders banning dog fouling. Picture: ARCHANT

Who is the most inspiring woman in your life?

Nine of Suffolk's most inspirational women Picture: ARCHANT

Council HQ move under fire as six-figure security costs at vandalised site revealed

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists