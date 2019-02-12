Ipswich declares war on dog fouling, urination and defecation in public areas

Ipswich council has confirmed orders banning dog fouling. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich council has confirmed a new order banning dog fouling, or people urinating or defecating in public areas in the town with fines of up to £80.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was backed by the borough’s executive committee at the end of last month and confirmed by the full meeting of the council on Wednesday – formally bringing it into force across the town.

It was brought in after hundreds of people took part in a consultation exercise – the overwhelming majority wanted the council to take action against people who made a mess in the town.

The PSPO will last up to three years – but can be changed at any time if the council wants to alter the area covered or the activities that will be banned.

It was passed by the full council with little discussion after a fuller discussion of the proposal at the executive meeting held by the borough on January 31.