Plastic rubbish on Waterfront to be tackled with 'extra' leap day litter-pick

27 February, 2020 - 11:03
Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander will be hosting the litter-pick at Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Litter-pickers are to use an extra day in 2020 to make a difference to Ipswich's environment - but targeting one its biggest plastic litter hotspots.

The litter-pick will take place along Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe litter-pick will take place along Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander has been helping to set up a number of "Wombles" litter-picking groups across the town over the past couple of months, including in Chantry and Whitton.

He and other green-spirited members of the public are aiming to spruce up the area, as well as encourage people to take pride in their town and prevent plastic litter in the first place.

So with 2020 being a leap year, Mr Alexander thought he would put the extra day to good use - by ensuring some good is done to the environment.

Jason Alexander has helped to set up a number of Jason Alexander has helped to set up a number of "Wombles" litter-picking groups in Suffolk. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

"It's just trying to find ways of keeping the message going out there," he said.

"This year, as it's a leap year, we have an extra day.

"It's a great opportunity to encourage people to make use of that, get out and make a difference.

"I know lots of people are planning to go out and take part. It's nice to be able to get a group together in Ipswich."

Mr Alexander said litter can build up along Ipswich Waterfront "fairly regularly", because it is a popular tourist area.

A Friends of the Earth group held a litter-pick in the area last month - and Mr Alexander said: "It will be interesting to see how it has built up since then.

"I think there will probably be quite a bit."

Because of Ipswich's close position to rivers and ultimately the sea, Mr Alexander believes the litter-pickers' work is even more important - because any discarded bottles or packets could end up going out to the ocean.

The litter-pickers will meet outside at the Hullaballo cafe in St Peter's Street, Ipswich at 11am on Saturday, February 29.

For more information, visit the Rubbish Walks Facebook page.

