Ipswich waterfront church’s bright history to be brought back from the shadows

St Clement's church was made redundant as a place of worship in the 1970s. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The recent history of an Ipswich church is to come to life thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

St Clement Church Memories and Recollections Project received a £9,900 grant last May, which was used to fund an oral history project recording the experiences of residents who used the Fore Street church before its closure in the 1970s.

Now, thanks to that funding and the support of the Suffolk Record Office, the University of Suffolk and 20 volunteers, the church’s history will be shown at an exhbition at the University of Suffolk on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 February from 9am to 8pm.

Mandy Gaylard, Chair of the Ipswich Arts Centre, said: “It has been a great pleasure listening to the people who have come forward with their memories and working alongside the volunteers at their meetings at the Suffolk Record Office.

“I have enjoyed listening to people’s memories and how they are linked to the church.”