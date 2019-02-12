Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich waterfront church’s bright history to be brought back from the shadows

PUBLISHED: 11:54 18 February 2019

St Clement's church was made redundant as a place of worship in the 1970s. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

St Clement's church was made redundant as a place of worship in the 1970s. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The recent history of an Ipswich church is to come to life thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

The recent history of an Ipswich church is to come to life thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

St Clement Church Memories and Recollections Project received a £9,900 grant last May, which was used to fund an oral history project recording the experiences of residents who used the Fore Street church before its closure in the 1970s.

Now, thanks to that funding and the support of the Suffolk Record Office, the University of Suffolk and 20 volunteers, the church’s history will be shown at an exhbition at the University of Suffolk on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 February from 9am to 8pm.

Mandy Gaylard, Chair of the Ipswich Arts Centre, said: “It has been a great pleasure listening to the people who have come forward with their memories and working alongside the volunteers at their meetings at the Suffolk Record Office.

“I have enjoyed listening to people’s memories and how they are linked to the church.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

Essex Police cordoned off the Castle Park entrance at the top of Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Businesses provide huge donation to give Beattie statue campaign a boost

Mark Calver, Mark Murphy and Garry Smith at Ridgeons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Split ticketing changes could benefit rail users

There could be changes to split ticketing in the near future Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jewson says it has no plans to leave Ipswich site

The Jewson builders supplies, kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday febraury 16

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis speaks... Five weeks and counting and bring on King’s Lynn...

Chris Louis

Tractor Girls bulldoze Brantham to reach semi-finals

Ipswich Town players celebrate one of their fourteen goals against Brantham in the Suffolk Womens Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists