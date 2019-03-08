New Waterfront gateway ready in time for Ipswich summer of events

The £750,000 project to repave and improve St Peter's Port at the entrance to Ipswich Waterfront has now been completed. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Work to improve the entrance to Ipswich Waterfront has been completed - just as the area expects to see more visitors to summer events.

Vandals have already damaged seats at St Peter's Wharf. Picture: PAUL GEATER Vandals have already damaged seats at St Peter's Wharf. Picture: PAUL GEATER

However within days of the work being completed, the new seats were damaged by vandals with blue marks being left on the benches, possibly by skateboarders. Studs are now set to be placed on the benches once the marks have been cleared.

St Peter's Wharf, between Stoke Bridge and the Jerwood Dance House, has been repaved and made more attractive in a £750,000 project funded by the government's Coast Communities Fund through the Ipswich Vision Partnership.

The work was carried out by Suffolk Highways with support from the borough and county councils.

As well as paved road surfacing, there is also dedicated areas for pedestrians and cyclists. There is also an improved access route for vehicles heading to the Ipswich Marina and lorries heading to port operations on the Island Site.

David Ellesmere in front of the buildings that the council have just purchased on the Ipswich waterfront. David Ellesmere in front of the buildings that the council have just purchased on the Ipswich waterfront.

New street furniture includes modern benches and an explanatory panel telling visitors about the role of the port in the development of Ipswich overs the centuries.

The work is just the first stage of a major redevelopment of that area which is seen as the key entrance to the Waterfront.

Ipswich Council leader David Ellesmere said: "The completion of the works at St Peter's Dock is an important step in the enhancement of the whole area.

Mary Evans with fellow councillor Paul West at St Peter's Wharf in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mary Evans with fellow councillor Paul West at St Peter's Wharf in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The Borough's proposals for the derelict buildings next to Dance East, which were unveiled last week, show our determination to transform this key gateway to the Waterfront."

County council deputy leader Mary Evans said: "I am very pleased that the improvements are complete and ahead of schedule. I am confident the works will be really appreciated by residents and visitors to the Waterfront especially in this warmer weather.

"Major improvements in an area such as St Peter's Wharf can prove difficult and disruptive, however I would like to thank everyone for their patience while the project was being undertaken.

"It was extremely disappointing that the trees and new benches were vandalised so soon after they were installed. We are working closely with Ipswich Council to install CCTV. If anyone witnesses criminal damage, please contact Suffolk Police immediately."