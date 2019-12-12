Giant 'Vote Planet' protest banner hung from Waterfront building by Extinction Rebellion

A massive banner bearing the words "Vote Planet" has been hung from a disused industrial building on the Marina of Ipswich.

Extinction Rebellion is claiming responsibility for the general election day stunt.

The building, which features a mural known as "Digby the Octopus" is a prominent feature of the waterfront and is visible from Stoke Bridge.

The latest protest is designed to coincide with the general election, when thousands of people will be going to the polls to cast their votes on the country's future.

The environmental protest group has caused controversy across the country in recent months with its eye-catching demonstrations, which include "die-ins" in public buildings and blocking busy roads.

A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion said: "We at Extinction Rebellion aim to keep the climate crisis in the forefront of people's minds when they cast their votes today.

"Scientists have stated that the next five years are absolutely crucial in terms of mitigating the effects of climate change. Therefore the next elected government will play a pivotal role in whether or not we and our children have a future.

"We would urge voters to support those who have shown commitment to the environment and who have not shied away from the difficult questions regarding climate change."