E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giant 'Vote Planet' protest banner hung from Waterfront building by Extinction Rebellion

PUBLISHED: 12:52 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 12 December 2019

The Extinction Rebellion 'Vote Planet' protest banner visible on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

The Extinction Rebellion 'Vote Planet' protest banner visible on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Archant

A massive banner bearing the words "Vote Planet" has been hung from a disused industrial building on the Marina of Ipswich.

Extinction Rebellion is claiming responsibility for the general election day stunt.

The building, which features a mural known as "Digby the Octopus" is a prominent feature of the waterfront and is visible from Stoke Bridge.

You may also want to watch:

The latest protest is designed to coincide with the general election, when thousands of people will be going to the polls to cast their votes on the country's future.

The environmental protest group has caused controversy across the country in recent months with its eye-catching demonstrations, which include "die-ins" in public buildings and blocking busy roads.

A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion said: "We at Extinction Rebellion aim to keep the climate crisis in the forefront of people's minds when they cast their votes today.

"Scientists have stated that the next five years are absolutely crucial in terms of mitigating the effects of climate change. Therefore the next elected government will play a pivotal role in whether or not we and our children have a future.

"We would urge voters to support those who have shown commitment to the environment and who have not shied away from the difficult questions regarding climate change."

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire breaks out at secondary school

Holbrook Academy Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor driver is jailed for more than three years for causing fatal A14 crash

Mick Rayner, who died in the crash near the Orwell Bridge Picture: FAMILY/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Giant ‘Vote Planet’ protest banner hung from Waterfront building by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion 'Vote Planet' protest banner visible on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

DanceEast stages premiere of children’s classic Ten Sorry Tales this weekend

Ten Sorry Tales will be premiered at DanceEast this weekend as a different Christmas show for families. Photo: Phil Conrad

“It’s every kid’s dream’ – Downes on making history as Town captain

Flynn Downes captained Ipswich Town in both their games against Coventry at St Andrew's. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists