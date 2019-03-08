Battle between Waterfront locals and timber company over wood pile

A battle between flat owners and an Ipswich timber company has begun after residents claim their waterfront view is being spoiled by large piles of wood which are being stored in an outdoor courtyard.

Residents of the waterfront block of flats in Anchor Street were looking forward to the views the properties will offer this summer.

However a timber store owned by Anglo Norden has stock piled stacks of wooden beams and planks since the start of the year, obstructing the views of many.

After three months without the timber being moved, a group of locals began to complain to the company, and despite some of the stock being removed their views are still being ruined.

Frank Ferrari, whose flat overlooks the Anglo Norden site, has started a residents group to oppose the wood store.

He said: "The company has made a big thing about them being the owners of the land there and thus having the right to do whatever they wanted.

"We countered by saying they didn't need to store it in a residential area, with a beautiful vista on the river totally ruined by this placement.

"We were very patient and said nothing for three months as the build up started in the first week of January and we were told it would disappear by the end of March.

"The situation is improved now though but there is the risk that in the future there could be another build up.

"There is also the public courtesy of not obstructing the aesthetic view of the surrounding area - the timber placed there not only obstructs the view but creates a horrible industrial image of the area which should be renowned for its beauty as well as its industrial importance."

Anglo Norden were contacted for comment but did not respond, however when the planning application for the flats was initially submitted, the company did warn developers that there was a possibility that their wood store could obstruct the views of residents.

The application was granted despite their warnings.

Councillor Liz Harsant, said: "I feel very sorry for the residents living in the block of flats which face the river.

"They bought the properties thinking they would have a lovely view of the water and that has been ruined. "I think it is about time that Anglo Norden should think about their neighbours."